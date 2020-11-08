 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz And State House Representative Geraldine Thompson Test Positive for COVID-19

by (WMFE)

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz and Florida House Representative Geraldine Thompson tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Two Central Florida lawmakers announced positive COVID-19 tests this weekend. Republican U.S. House Representative Mike Waltz and Democratic State House Representative Geraldine Thompson both announced positive diagnoses in separate statements.

Waltz, whose district includes Volusia County and parts of Flagler and Orange, said he was being tested almost weekly — and the positive test came last week. He said he’s feeling well and without symptoms, but plans to quarantine. He’ll continue to work from home.

Thompson, who represents the Windermere area in the state House, said she is experiencing “moderate symptoms” and will quarantine at home. The diagnosis forced Thompson to cancel appearances at weekend events, including memorials for the Ocoee Massacre.

COVID cases are on the rise both in Central Florida and across the country.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP