© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Astronaut Sets New Female Spaceflight Record

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 31, 2019 at 4:30 AM EST
NASA's Christina Koch works on a science experiment installed on the International Space Station. Photo: NASA
NASA's Christina Koch works on a science experiment installed on the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

A NASA astronaut has set a new spaceflight record -- breaking the streak for longest single spaceflight by a woman. 

NASA astronaut Christina Koch has surpassed the 288 day mark on board the International Space Station breaking the female endurance record set in 2017 by Peggy Whitson.

Koch launched to the station back in March on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Space Station missions are typically 6 months, but NASA extended Koch’s stay on the station.

She’s no stranger to spaceflight milestones. Koch, along with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir conducted the first all-female spacewalk in October.

When Koch returns back to Earth in February, she will have spent close to 328 days in space -- about two weeks shy of astronaut Mark Kelly, who holds the U.S. spaceflight endurance record. NASA studied the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body during his near year-long mission.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details