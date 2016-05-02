 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You’ve Got To Have A Plan

Artist conception of Red Dragon on Mars. Photo: SpaceX

It was a good news/bad news week when it comes to Mars exploration.

On one hand, SpaceX announced plans to launch a Dragon spacecraft to Mars as early as 2018. On the other, NASA scaled back funding for a critical landing demonstration needed for a Mars landing.

While it might be a setback for NASA, Casey Dreier, Director of Space Policy for the Planetary Society, thinks there’s a lesson to be learned here: when it comes to Mars, you’ve got to have a plan.

Casey joins the podcast via Skype to talk about a piece he wrote for the Planetary Society: “What NASA Can Learn from SpaceX. A man, a plan, Mars”

 


