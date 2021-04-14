Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 6,772 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 6,772 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,141,686. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily case load has jumped to 6,293 cases. 

That's a 15 percent increase from last week's daily average and a 23 percent increase from two weeks ago. 

The state also reported 44 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll in the state to 34,164 people. 

At this time, some 7,584,736 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Florida reported 6,772 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,141,686.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily case load has jumped to 6,293 cases.

That’s a 15 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 23 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state also reported 44 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll in the state to 34,164 people.

At this time, some 7,584,736 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

