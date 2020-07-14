Your Tuesday Update: Osceola County Considers Mask Mandate, Orange County Leaders Monitor Disney, CDC Warns Against Reopening Schools

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



U.S. military is sending medical staff to COVID-19 hotspots

Tom Bowman, NPR

With coronavirus cases on the rise in southern and western states, U.S. military medical personnel are once again being called upon to help.

Army officials have announced that some 740 military health professionals are being sent to Texas and California.

The new deployments come several months after thousands of military medical personnel, including two hospital ships, one on each coast, were sent to help governors and mayors in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With some states opening up early and residents not abiding by CDC guidelines, cases have skyrocketed in states such as California, Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The bulk of the new medical personnel — doctors and nurses and support staff — are heading to Texas.

The first group is heading to hospitals in San Antonio and Houston, with four other locations in Texas still to be determined. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to put out a statement soon on the new deployments.

Meanwhile, more than 150 Air Force medical personnel will be dispatched to California. There is currently no word on exactly where those personnel will be sent.

New York funeral director: pandemic has been a wave that ‘knocks you over’

Jessica Deahl, NPR

Fourth-generation funeral director Patrick Kearns has seen a lot in his 25 years working around death. But nothing, he says, compares with the intensity of what he’s experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick and his brother-in-law Paul Kearns-Stanley are partners in a family funeral business that has been operating in New York City since 1900.

“I do think of it like a wave that hit us,” says Paul. “You don’t see it coming. It knocks you over, you get tossed and you’re trying to figure out which way is up.”

At their funeral home in Queens, that wave first hit at the beginning of April. Patrick describes suddenly taking in 100 funerals during a stretch of time when 15 would have been normal, and it was months before that pace let up. The result was consecutive 14-hour work days and sleepless nights.

The phone rang continuously, they say, and despite their best efforts, it was impossible to return all the messages. But Patrick remembers the calls that were most jarring.

“The people that called saying, ‘Can you help me? I’ve called 30 funeral homes.’ And then I listened to the voices and could tell, this is a 25-year-old kid on the other end of the line. They have to make funeral arrangements for their parents because one is deceased and the other is on a respirator, and they’re lost,” says Patrick. “It weighs heavy on you.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how they should respond to the new reality of death during the pandemic. They had heard of other funeral homes not allowing families to see the bodies of their loved ones.

Osceola County says no to face mask mandate–for now

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Osceola County added 575 more COVID-19 infections over the weekend.

So Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez urged county commissioners to consider a curfew and a fine for people violating their longstanding mask order.

Commission Chair Viviana Janer pushed for immediate action because of the public health crisis and the threat of new economic closures. She wants to make businesses require patrons to wear masks.

“We’re in a state of emergency. I don’t think we have the time. Another week, who knows where we’ll be at? The damage could be irreversible.”

She hopes to bring the issue before the county’s Executive Policy Group on Wednesday. The group makes key decisions during a local state of emergency.

The other commissioners dismissed the idea of a curfew. And they agreed that public input was needed before imposing fines or business requirements.

Tatcha: Vicky Tsai

How I Built This, NPR

In 2008, Vicky Tsai walked away from a startup job and set out to rediscover herself on a trip to Japan.

In Kyoto, she had an unforgettable meeting with a geisha, and learned about the face creams and blotting papers that the traditional Japanese hostesses had used for centuries.

But as she contemplated selling those products in the U.S., experts on both sides of the Pacific told her it would never work.

Strapped for money and juggling multiple jobs, Vicky worked out of her parents’ garage, pitching her new brand—Tatcha—on QVC and steadily growing it.

Last year, Unilever acquired Tatcha for a reported $500 million, and Vicky remains confident the company will continue to thrive during the economic crisis.

Orange County leaders say they’re monitoring Disney in case of an outbreak

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Orange County leaders say they are keeping an eye on a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida and closely monitoring hospital capacity and staffing.

The rise in cases comes as some Disney World theme parks began opening. Hong Kong Disneyland says it’s shutting down after the country reported 52 new cases.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he’s keeping the theme parks open for now, and has been pleased with how they’ve been operating safely:

“If we see where, again the indications would be that we are exceeding a hospital capacity. And if there are any outbreaks associated with Disney, we won’t hesitate to ask Disney to reevaluate the reopening.”

Disney is also hosting MLS and NBA games at its Wide World of Sports complex.

So far, two soccer teams have backed out of a tournament there after some players and staff tested positive.

CDC warns against reopening schools in the fall

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

A 69 page document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opening schools for full-size, in-person classes creates the highest risk for spreading COVID-19.

The document, obtained by the New York Times over the weekend, says Florida has one of the most comprehensive plans to reopen.

But it also says the state doesn’t have clear guidelines on what it will do if students and staff test positive for COVID-19.

The CDC also recommends that when there is substantial community spread of COVID-19, schools should have extended school dismissals.

The CDC document was leaked as President Donald Trump criticized the CDC’s guidelines and has called for schools to reopen.

Florida Education Secretary Richard Corcoran ordered all schools to have brick-and-mortar facilities open for students five days a week, starting in August, barring a local health order blocking it.

Leaving prison in the COVID-19 economy

The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR

Leaving prison to reenter the workforce and society at large has never been an easy transition.

But the difficulties faced by people who have just been released from prison have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Social services are now overwhelmed by demand.

Mass unemployment and a slump in the economy have punched a hole in the labor force.

When it comes to accessing government support and applying for work, people who’ve been incarcerated in the past are finding themselves pushed way down the line.

Orlando City Soccer Club will play its second game in the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Orlando City Soccer Club will play its second game in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports on Tuesday -facing off against New York City FC.

Orlando City defeated Miami FC last week, putting the Lions on top of Group A. The match will be televised on Univision in Spanish, with English commentary available live on Twitter. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm.

The tournament is held exclusively at the Disney sports complex in front of empty stands. Competing teams are frequently tested for COVID-19 and travel is restricted.

Nashville FC and FC Dallas both withdrew from the tournament due to concerns over positive COVID-19 tests.

ESPN’s Wide World of Sports is also hosting the remaining NBA season, with similar COVID-19 prevention measures.

Coronavirus surge prompts demand for convalescent plasma

Lisa Peakes, WUSF