Your Tuesday Update: Census Cut Short By a Month, The Virus is Out of Control As Schools Reopen, Some Airlines Selling Unused Packaged Meals

WHO chief warns ‘there might never be’ a silver bullet for coronavirus

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

Despite progress made on a vaccine against COVID-19, “there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be,” the World Health Organization’s director-general warned on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ words marked six months since the organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. Tedros said that at that point, on Jan. 30, “there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside of China.” Three months later, the world had 3 million reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 200,000 deaths.

Six months on, the figures have only worsened: now 18.1 million global cases and more than 690,000 deaths, according to the tracker at Johns Hopkins University.

Tedros noted multiple vaccine candidates are in the third phase of clinical trials and expressed hope that a number of them will be effective to prevent infection by the coronavirus.

But until then, the world is reliant on “the basics” of disease control, he said:

“Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all. “Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all. “For individuals, it’s about keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, cleaning hands regularly and coughing safely away from others. Do it all. “The message to people and governments is clear: Do it all.”

And when the disease is under control, he urged, “Keep going!”

Phase three testing is designed to see if a vaccine candidate actually prevents disease. WHO reports that as of July 31, six vaccine candidates are in phase three.

Census, cut short a month, rushes to finish all counting efforts by Sept. 30

Hansi Lo Wang, NPR

The Census Bureau is ending all counting efforts for the 2020 census on Sept. 30, a month shorter than previously announced, the bureau’s director confirmed Monday in a statement. That includes critical door-knocking efforts and collecting responses online, over the phone and by mail.

The latest updates to the bureau’s plans are part of efforts to “accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of December 31, 2020, as required by law and directed by the Secretary of Commerce,” who oversees the bureau, Director Steven Dillingham said in the written statement posted on the bureau’s website.

These last-minute changes to the constitutionally mandated count of every person living in the U.S. threaten the accuracy of population numbers used to determine the distribution of political representation and federal funding for the next decade.

With roughly 4 out of 10 households nationwide yet to be counted and already delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the bureau now has less than two months left to try to reach people of color, immigrants, renters, rural residents and other members of historically undercounted groups who are not likely to fill out a census form on their own.

The virus is out of control, and kids are headed back to school anyway

Consider This, NPR

Millions of students are getting ready to head back to school. Some already have.

NPR’s Anya Kamentez reports on what happens when positive cases crop up — as they inevitably will.

School nurses understand the challenges of returning to school safely better than just about anyone. But NPR’s Clare Lombardo reports many nurses have no input in the process.

Pregnancy and COVID-19. What we know and how to protect yourself.

Short Wave, NPR

How dangerous is COVID-19 for pregnant women and their babies?

It’s the million dollar question.

Dr. Laura Riley, the chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Obstetrician-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian, explains what we know at this point from the available research and what pregnant women can do to protect themselves.

Miami Marlins travel to Baltimore after nightmarish first stop

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins has finally ended.

On Sunday the Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded for a week after their season-opening series because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team.

The Marlins, minus the affected players who already returned to Miami, traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday.

A person familiar with the situation says that for the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results had not been publicly released.

Magic’s Isaac now staring at another, longer knee rehab

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic spent their day off dealing with the aftereffects of losing Jonathan Isaac to a torn ACL in his left knee. ACL tears can take many months, perhaps even a full year, to recover from in most cases. And given the timing of this injury, it raises the possibility that Isaac could miss much of the 2020-21 season no matter when it starts. Magic coach Steve Clifford says Isaac’s injury is “crushing.”

Early voting begins in some Florida counties

Tom Urban, WLRN

Early voting for Florida’s August 18th primary elections began Monday in 28 of the state’s 67 counties. The practice is mandated from Saturday, August 8th through the 15th, but local supervisors of elections have the discretion to begin sooner and to keep early-voting locations open on Sunday, August 16th. Some large counties including Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Hillsborough opened their early voting locations Monday, along with several of Florida’s smaller counties. Mark Earley is the Supervisor of Elections in Leon County. He is using all available early voting days, to help avoid large crowds on Election Day. “We do have early voting. We are opening it up for two weeks. I think we’ll be able to keep those sites open for the full two weeks. I don’t expect that kind of staffing problem, but certainly we are also pushing vote-by-mail so people always have some method.” According to the state Division of Elections, there are currently 13.8 million registered voters in Florida. Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 250,000 people.

Florida governor and attorney general test negative after attending sheriffs meeting

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida’s governor, attorney general, and corrections secretary all attended a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week. Five people who attended that meeting have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The News Service of Florida reports the state’s Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the meeting and visiting a prison. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody say they’ve tested negative. Another attendee, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls says he feels fine, but didn’t disclose whether he has been tested. The Florida Sheriffs Association says its meeting exceeded social distancing guidelines. People had to sit 10 feet apart and wear masks. A total of five attendees so far have reported testing positive for the virus.

Runcie: Schools won’t reopen unless community does its part to slow COVID-19 spread

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

Broward County will start the new school year virtually at the end of the month. Superintendent Robert Runcie says he hopes to eventually bring students back into classrooms — but only when it’s safe. He delivered a virtual state of the district address Monday morning. “I will continue to ask you — our community — for help: The only way our district will be able to open our school buildings is when the community has lowered the number of COVID-19 cases.” To make that happen, he says people have to follow health experts’ advice: Wear face coverings, wash hands and practice social distancing. Runcie also renewed his push for an infusion of federal dollars into schools struggling to operate during the pandemic. “We ask that everyone fight for our children by advocating for our federal government to pass a coronavirus relief package and provide at least 200 billion to public schools across this country that serve over 50 million students.” Runcie says the funding is necessary to pay for food, devices and internet access for students and personal protective equipment for school employees.

Fried says campaign isn’t dig at governor’s

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is launching what she calls a non-partisan, research-based campaign to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It comes just after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an initiative Friday to unite Floridians in the fight against COVID-19.