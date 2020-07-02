Your Thursday Update: Orange County Leaders Say Another Shelter-In-Place Order Unlikely, Mixed Messaging Allowed Pandemic to Spread, Some 4th of July Celebrations Will Continue

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County leaders say another shelter-in-place order is unlikely as the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida surges

Amy Green, WMFE

Dr. Raul Pino of the Department of Health in Orange County says the shelter-in-place order would have to last at least six weeks and that case numbers only would rise again afterward.

He says the best strategy is to learn to live with the coronavirus by wearing masks, washing hands and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Pino says he is encouraged by recent data that he says shows an Orange County mandate requiring residents to wear masks in public may be working.

Florida has reported more COVID-19 cases during the past seven days than any other state. The state is followed by California, Texas and Arizona.

The Orange County Convention Center is Florida’s top testing site.

The mask debate is over; Fauci on mandates, vaccine skepticism

Consider This, NPR

As Arizona hits new records of coronavirus cases and deaths, the state announced they will pause their reopening plans.

More and more Republicans are speaking up in support of face masks. Even Vice President Mike Pence has been wearing one in public lately.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells NPR the coronavirus surges we’re seeing now are partly the result of too few people wearing masks. Fauci said it’s especially hard to explain the risk to young people, because the virus has such a broad range of severity.

Plus, a group of scientists who wanted to make it easier to track the virus in your community created an online risk assessment map. NPR’s Allison Aubrey and Carmel Wroth reported on the new tool.

Fauci: Mixed messaging on masks set U.S. public health response back

Jason Breslow, NPR

While conceding missteps in the federal response to the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday it is not too late to avoid the dire picture he outlined in congressional testimony of 100,000 coronavirus cases a day.

The nation’s leading infectious disease experts said the conflicting advice offered by federal leaders around face masks in the early days of the pandemic helped sow distrust and continues to hamper the government’s ability to slow the outbreak.

“We have to admit it, that that mixed message in the beginning, even though it was well meant to allow masks to be available for health workers, that was detrimental in getting the message across,” Fauci said in an interview with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR’s All Things Considered. “No doubt about it.”

Despite the overwhelming consensus among public health experts that face masks can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, face coverings have become a partisan issue, something critics of the federal response have blamed on what they say has been a confusing back-and-forth on the issue from the Trump administration.

Pennsylvania joins the growing list of states mandating face masks in public

Rachel Treisman, NPR

Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday that residents must wear face coverings when outside the home, the latest in a series of mask mandates in various states to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania order takes effect immediately and builds on an April directive requiring masks to be worn inside businesses. Gov. Tom Wolf called the expanded measure essential to stopping the recent increase in coronavirus cases reported in the state.

“Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing — two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening,” he said.

Pennsylvania is not the only state to make such an announcement in recent days.

On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that a mandate requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces that previously applied only to certain counties would take effect statewide Wednesday. And in Kansas, masks must be worn in indoor public spaces as well as in outdoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained, starting Friday.

“Wearing a mask is not only safe — but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said.

The growing list of states with universal mask mandates includes North Carolina, California, Nevada, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Connecticut, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington.

House follows Senate in passing extension of COVID-19 business loans

Scott Neuman, NPR

House members unanimously passed an extension of the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at helping small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The voice vote came a day after the Senate approved the measure.

The PPP had expired Tuesday at midnight. If President Trump signs the extension, the program will operate through Aug. 8.

The program was created as part of the original $3 trillion package of economic pandemic relief measures that passed Congress in March. The forgivable loans, doled out by the Small Business Administration, are meant to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll despite lockdowns and a general downturn in business as a result of the coronavirus.

There was a scramble to claim the first round, amounting to $349 billion, which was exhausted in just 13 days. A second round of $310 billion has not been fully spent.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested the remaining $140 billion in loans under the program could be repurposed to aid restaurants, hotels and other industries hit hardest by the pandemic.

The extension passed by Congress is aimed at keeping the spigot open while lawmakers mull reworking the program.

A user’s guide to masks: What’s best at protecting others (and yourself)

Maria Godoy, NPR

So you want to wear a face mask? Good call.

A growing body of evidence supports the idea that wearing face masks in public, even when you feel well, can help curb the spread of the coronavirus — since people can spread the virus even without showing symptoms. That’s the main reason to wear a mask: to protect other people from you.

Face masks can also offer the wearer some protection — though how much varies greatly, depending on the type of mask. No mask will offer full protection, and they should not be viewed as a replacement for physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, frequent hand-washing and avoiding crowds. When you combine masks with those measures, they can make a big difference.

But what kind of mask is best?

When choosing a mask, experts say focus on the fabric, fit and breathability. How well a mask protects is a function of both what it’s made of and how well it seals to your face. But if you can’t breathe well through it, then you’re less likely to keep it on.

Anxiety during the pandemic can be overwhelming. Here’s a mindfulness tool that works

Life Kit, NPR

We all need strategies to push back against conflict, anger and worry.

Tara Brach distills the practice of mindfulness into a simple 4-step tool from her book Radical Compassion.

This daily practice can help you show up for ‘life’ – and let go of regret and anxiety.

Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 in Florida

The Associated Press

Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament. The club confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the monthlong tournament starting next week. The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.

4th of July celebrations continue across Tampa Bay

Alysia Cruz, WUSF

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, many communities have cancelled their Fourth of July fireworks displays. One park in Sarasota is doing things a little differently. Every year on July third, Nathan Benderson Park hosts Fireworks on the Lake, with live bands, a four-mile race, and other family activities. Stephen Rodriguez, CEO of the park’s management company, said this year the event will look very different. To limit the spread of COVID-19, the fireworks display will be drive-in only and each lot will be at fifty percent capacity to control social distancing. “Please just follow the rules. It’s not just for yourself, but it’s for everybody else around you. So wear a mask and stay in your area. And let’s keep this a fun and safe evening. And again, remember that we’re here celebrating our nation’s independence,” Rodriguez said. He encouraged people to plan ahead as parking passes are for presale only.

As COVID-19 spreads across South Florida, contact tracers are in high demand

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Contact tracing is like detective work that helps contain COVID-19. When someone tests positive, a contact tracer starts an investigation to find out who was within close distance of this new case. Those people should self-isolate. Counties depend on the state’s department of health for contact tracing, but some want to do more at the local level.

Broward County has recently added 150 of its own contact tracers. Mayor Dale Holness says as positive cases grow: “We’ll definitely look to see whether or not we can invest more money into getting additional tracers. It’s a, it’s a very important part of the process of stopping the spread of this pandemic,” Holness said. Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava says she wants her county to add its own, too, rather than depend only on the state. “It’s taken us March, April, May, you know, almost four months to move this forward, during which time the disease has been spreading rampantly throughout the county,” Levine Cava said. The Florida Health Department tells WLRN it has 500 full-time epidemiologists plus hundreds of others doing this work temporarily. It’s hiring more remote workers through MAXIMUS — a company based in Tamarac. Marta Lopez is a professor at Miami-Dade College who teaches contact tracing courses. “We would need contact tracers that also speak Spanish and they are able to communicate better with the people and therefore gather more of the very critical information that we need,” Lopez said. Lopez says if the state needs locals, she knows plenty of students eager for work. Inflation, Deflation Planet Money, NPR Tens of millions of people are out of work. The government is pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Suddenly, economists are worried about both inflation (rising prices) and deflation (falling prices). Today on the show: why deflation and high inflation are both really bad. And what signs to watch to see if one or the other is gonna come get us.

Tallahassee Museum to hold scaled-back ‘Swamp Stomp’

