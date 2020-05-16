Your Saturday Update: New Test Sites in Orange County, Free Face Mask Distribution in Orlando, Florida Coronavirus Cases Surpass 44,000

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Free face masks distributed Saturday at Englewood Neighborhood Center Danielle Prieur, WMFE Mask the People will give out free face masks at Englewood Neighborhood Center today from 11 am to 1 pm. Residents can walk up or drive thru the site to pick up the masks. ☀️ Hoy a las 11am! ⬇️@WFTV @citybeautiful @HispanicFed pic.twitter.com/xATPCmivwX — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) May 16, 2020 More than 4,000 of the hand sewn masks will be available on a first-come first-served basis. People must be present to receive a mask. Last Thursday, the City of Orlando opened a mobile test site at the Center. The site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm with service available in English and Spanish. Only people eighteen years and older with a valid Orlando ID can get tested. 9 a.m. update Weekend coronavirus numbers update: Florida cases surpass 44,000 Danielle Prieur, WMFE Florida’s coronavirus case tally has climbed to 44,138 cases. Statewide, 7,959 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 1,917 people have died. Orange County has the most coronavirus cases in Central Florida, with 1,543 cases and 289 hospitalizations. Thirty-six people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County. Osceola County has 565 cases, sixteen deaths and 142 hospitalizations. In Sumter County, home of the Villages retirement community, sixteen people have died. Sumter County has 247 cases and 42 hospitalizations. Hover over the map for case numbers in other counties. System off Florida’s coast could become season’s first named storm The Associated Press FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits could organize over the northwestern Bahamas and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. Forecasters say tropical storm force gusts are possible in the Florida Keys, southeastern Florida and the Bahamas on Friday and Saturday as the system moves through. If it develops, it would be named Arthur. The system forced state emergency management officials to close 14 COVID-19 testing sites for the weekend. The sites in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard counties will reopen Monday. Trump eyes older voters in Florida for any sign of faltering The Associated Press SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s path to reelection runs through places like Sun City Center in Florida that’s now home to a booming retirement community, but some residents are growing restless. One 72-year-old retiree who voted for Trump in 2016 says his support for the president collapsed entirely amid the coronavirus pandemic, which he blames Trump for mishandling. Trump’s advisers have grown increasingly worried about a drop in support among seniors, a group vital to his hopes of winning a second term this November. Especially those in Florida, which is not only Trump’s new home state but also a key battleground swing state in the race. ‘Us Vs. Them’ in a pandemic: Researchers warn divisions could get dangerous Hannah Allam, NPR As the pandemic moves from public health crisis to partisan flashpoint, the debate over the coronavirus response in the U.S. is becoming increasingly nasty – and, in some cases, violent. It’s not just the clusters of gun-toting protesters at state capitols. In sporadic incidents across the country, disputes over emergency measures have turned into shootings, fistfights and beatings. Stories abound of intimidation over masking. And armed right-wing groups have threatened contract tracers and people who “snitch” on neighbors and businesses violating health orders. Researchers who study the links between polarization and violence stress that these incidents are still rare and extreme reactions; polls show that the majority of Americans support and are abiding by distancing measures. But there are fears that the pandemic — especially landing in an election year — has the potential to inflame divisions to dangerous levels if left unchecked. “If we don’t intervene as a nation, as citizens, to begin to correct this identity-based polarization, then the erosion of democratic norms will go even further. And that’s the threat of potential social unrest,” said Tim Phillips, head of the Boston-based nonprofit Beyond Conflict, which tracks polarization and supports peace efforts around the world. Researchers cite leadership as a key factor in the struggle against polarization. But President Trump draws support through identity politics and has signaled repeatedly that he’ll play to his base even in a national health emergency. Take, for example, Trump’s refusal to wear a mask despite the advice of his own health authorities and recent coronavirus infections among White House staffers. Trump has said, with little elaboration, that donning a mask would “send the wrong message.” Rachel Kleinfeld, who studies polarization and violence at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the president’s decision not to mask is calculated. “Trump recognizes that by talking about masking in a certain way, he can play on an identity,” Kleinfeld said. “And it’s an identity of virility versus fear, an identity of urban versus rural, an identity of race, even, given who’s being hit by the virus, and he can do all those things by triggering something that was not polarizing before, which is whether or not you wear a mask in public.” Polling shows that masking brings the starkest partisan breakdown of any protective measure: 76% of Democrats say they wear a mask when leaving home, compared to 59% of Republicans, according to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Phillips said Beyond Conflict, in conjunction with the University of Pennsylvania, will soon release findings that show Americans are indeed polarized, just not as badly as they think. He said news coverage and social media have led to both sides imagining deeper divisions than actually exist — a point to remember, he said, when looking at scenes of pandemic-related violence. “When we see the armed militia in Michigan, when we see people sort of defying the police – not just mayors and governors – to open up their stores or open up other locations, we tend to think that that’s representative of the other side, that they must all think that way,” Phillips said. “And yet there’s polling in the last two weeks, last week, in the United States that across the Republican-Democratic divide, the majority of Americans recognize that there’s a public health crisis and we have to do something about it.” Palm Beach County reopens public beaches to everyone

Wilkine Brutus, WLRN

Palm Beach County commissioners voted to reopen public beaches on Monday. Everyone can enter Palm Beach County beaches. Some initial concerns centered on the possibility of people from Broward and Miami-Dade inundating these beaches. Here’s County Attorney Denise Nieman. “We did find a legal basis to make it residents only. The hiccup that we ran into is that we have a number of grant agreements that do restrict it to – has to be everybody. The beach has to be open to everybody. And there wasn’t a willingness to waive in all situations with the grants that we have from the federal and the state,” Nieman said. Commissioners are allowing concessions to be sold at public beaches. And beachgoers are encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines, keeping at least six feet apart from each person and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

As DeSantis increases restaurant capacity, some are weary of health risks

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Governor Ron DeSantis has given the go-ahead for restaurants to serve customers indoors at up to 50% of the dining room’s capacity. The increase goes into effect Monday. But in Tallahassee some owners have decided to keep their doors closed. Keith Baxter, owner of Kool Beanz Café, says he plans to stick with carryout orders using any staff who feel it’s safe to work.

“There’s going to be folks both front of the house and back of the house those who have said they want to work and some of them are not wanting to work. We gave them a choice they could come back or they didn’t have to,” Baxter said. Shops, museums and libraries are also allowed to increase the number of people they allow in from 25 percent of their capacity to 50 percent. And gyms have been added to the businesses allowed to reopen.

Miami-Dade readies to partially reopen Monday

Jenny Staletovich, WLRN

We’ll get our first glimpse of the new normal in Miami-Dade County when some malls, restaurants, barbershops, and other businesses reopen Monday. During a virtual town hall Friday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said social distancing, wearing masks and other protective measures still need to be practiced. “Those rules are not changing. They are, in fact, the rules that are allowing us to open because they help prevent the spread of the virus. So remember our motto, ‘I keep you safe, you keep me safe’,” Gimenez said. He says some businesses will look different. Restaurant tables will be spaced far apart. Customers at salons must wait in their cars. And no more valet service. He says cities may have different rules from the county, so people will need to check depending on the city. He says it’s not clear how shutting back down would occur if COVID-19 numbers start to rise. “We’ll try to pinpoint the reason why we’re seeing that and then take whatever action we need to take in order to knock the virus down again. So I can’t answer the question of what will happen until I know if it happens and then why it’s happening,” Gimenez said. Beaches, gyms and pools will remain closed. To get more information, you can call 311 or go to Miami-Dade County’s coronavirus home page. For this Walmart employee, an angry customer was the last straw Alina Selyukh, NPR Cynthia Murray has worked at a Walmart store in Maryland for nearly 20 years, most of them as a fitting room associate. Her 64th birthday was fast approaching when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Walmart workers were suddenly “essential.” Murray started worrying about her health and wondered if she should keep working every time she looked at customers who came into the store. “You could see it in customers’ faces — the panic,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong, some of our customers are awesome, … they appreciated us being there. … But you could see the panic, and it’s really eerie.” Murray’s daughter too worried about her mother getting sick from being around so many customers and advised her to stay home. But Murray kept telling herself she had bills and rent coming due. The store had cut back her hours in recent years, making it harder to accumulate enough paid time off – she says it takes her more than a week of work to earn one hour of sick time. But one angry customer put her over the edge. She says the man shouted and demanded access to the fitting rooms, which have been shut as Walmart tries to limit the spread of the virus. The next day, Murray went on unpaid leave. “I just really felt uncomfortable,” she says. “Whether I get paid or not, I’ll just have to suffer whatever consequences.”

Southern Poverty Law Center sues Florida Department Of Corrections over public records requests

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The Florida Department of Corrections is facing a lawsuit for failing to release information on how it’s handling the COVID-19 outbreak in prisons. More than 1,000 Florida inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, 7 have died.

The Southern Poverty Law Center wants to know how the Florida Department of Corrections prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak, and what it’s doing now to prevent the virus from spreading. While some data on that has been released, the Center says it’s too vague. In late March, the Southern Poverty Law Center sent out two public records requests seeking information about “plans, policies and procedures” related to the virus. That includes how DOC is screening people, how it’s educating inmates and staff about the coronavirus and how it’s caring for those who have been exposed or infected by it. After almost two months of not getting that data, The Southern Poverty Law Center argues the Florida Department of Corrections is violating the state’s open-public records law by not replying in a timely way.

Memorial Healthcare to start testing children for COVID-19

Caitie Switalski, WLRN

Memorial Healthcare System plans to begin testing children for the coronavirus. People under the age of 18 who have symptoms, or have been exposed to someone whose COVID-19 positive — can start scheduling appointments next Thursday. Dr. Stanley Marks is Memorial’s Chief Medical Officer. “As we move forward and think about sending our kids to camp or sending kids back to school, it’s important from a public health standpoint to understand what is the prevalence of this disease in our county and in our community,” Marks said. South Florida starts to open up on Monday. Dr. Marks says testing is still important. “I think the fact that things are opening up – potentially can give people a false sense of security. This disease has not gone anywhere, it’s still here,” Marks said. The testing for children starts next Saturday May 23rd at C.B. Smith Park. Appointments will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. All testing at C.B Smith Park and several other sites is closed through this weekend, due to weather.

State health officials will look at quality of care when doing COVID-19 checks at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

During COVID-19 checks at assisted living facilities, state health officials will also be keeping an eye on how residents are treated. Agency for Healthcare Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew says officials aren’t letting their guard down when it comes to the quality of care residents receive. “When we are in a facility, we are not looking just at infection control we are looking broadly at quality of care. Concerns around pressure ulcers, concerns around falls, appropriate nutrition, all of that is front and center in our review of these facilities,” Mayhew said. AHCA has done more than 1,400 onsite visits to help with testing and prevention since the pandemic began. A ban on visitors means families and other officials that typically check up on patients aren’t allowed in. New evidence suggests COVID-19 patients on ventilators usually survive Jon Hamilton, NPR COVID-19 has given ventilators an undeservedly bad reputation, says Dr. Colin Cooke, an associate professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the University of Michigan. “It’s always disheartening to know that some people are out there saying if you end up on a ventilator it’s a death sentence, which is not what we are experiencing — and I don’t think it’s what the data are showing,” Cooke says. Early reports from China, the United Kingdom and Seattle found mortality rates as high as 90% among patients on ventilators. And more recently, a study of some New York hospitals seemed to show a mortality rate of 88%. But Cooke and others say the New York figure was misleading because the analysis included only patients who had either died or been discharged. “So folks who were actually in the midst of fighting their illness were not being included in the statistic of patients who were still alive,” he says. Those patients made up more than half of all the people in the study. And Cooke suspects that many of them will survive. “We think that mortality for folks that end up on the ventilator with [COVID-19] is going to end up being somewhere between probably 25% up to maybe 50%,” Cooke says. Scary, but hardly a death sentence. There’s also some encouraging news from a New York health system that cares for people with risk factors that make them much more likely to die from COVID-19 Montefiore Health System in the Bronx serves a low-income population with high rates of diabetes, obesity and other health problems. And in April, it faced an onslaught of sick people with COVID-19. “The number of patients with critical care needs was more than triple the normal levels,” says Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, chief of critical care medicine at Montefiore and a professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. To cope, regular hospital wards became intensive care units, critical care teams worked extra shifts, and heart doctors found themselves caring for lung patients. Weeks later, it’s still too soon to calculate mortality rates precisely, Gong says. “We still have a large number of patients on mechanical ventilation in our intensive care unit,” she says. “So the outcomes of those patients is still uncertain.” But Gong adds that when it comes to COVID-19 patients on ventilators, “We win more than we lose.” That’s especially good news coming from a city where hospitals faced so many challenges, says Dr. Todd Rice, who directs the medical intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. “They were having to care for patients in makeshift ICUs [with] doctors who weren’t their normal ICU doctors,” Rice says. “That probably results in some worse outcomes.” So far, Vanderbilt has been able to keep COVID-19 patients on ventilators in existing ICUs with experienced intensive care teams, Rice says. And the mortality rate “is in the mid-to-high 20% range,” he says. That’s only a bit higher than the death rate for patients placed on ventilators with severe lung infections unrelated to the coronavirus. And, like many other intensive care specialists, Rice says he thinks COVID-19 will turn out to be less deadly than the early numbers suggested. “I think overall these mortality rates are going to be higher than we’re used to seeing but not dramatically higher,” he says. Preliminary data from Emory University in Atlanta support that prediction. The mortality rate among 165 COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator at Emory was just under 30%. And unlike the New York study, only a few patients were still on a ventilator when the data were collected. Factors that may have kept death rates low include careful planning and no shortages of equipment or personnel, says Dr. Craig Coopersmith, who directs the critical care center at Emory. But the care largely followed existing protocols for patients with life-threatening lung infections, he says. “There is no secret magic that can’t be replicated in other places,” Coopersmith says. “And I do believe that we will see a global trend toward better outcomes on the ventilator and in the intensive care unit.” Also, intensive care doctors say ICU teams are becoming more skilled at treating COVID-19 patients as they gain experience with the disease. For example, they are doing more to prevent dangerous blood clots from forming. That means COVID-19 mortality rates in ICUs are likely to decrease over time, Coopersmith says. “It’s still going to be a devastating disease,” he says, “but a more manageable devastating disease.”

Charges dropped against Tampa pastor arrested for violating safer-at-home orders in March

Daylina Miller, WUSF