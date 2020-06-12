Your Friday Update: Trump Picks Jacksonville for Convention, Orlando, Miami to Meet in MLS Opener, Music Teacher Makes Face Shields

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Masks are even more important than we thought

Coronavirus Daily, NPR

Many states that reopened a few weeks ago are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. In Arizona, officials say if cases continue to rise, they may have to be more aggressive about enforcing reopening protocols for businesses.

In major cities across Texas there are disparities in access to COVID-19 testing, resulting in less testing in black neighborhoods than white neighborhoods.

Dr. Atul Gawande spoke with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly about why face masks remain essential in dealing with the coronavirus and the efficacy of different masks.

To help with shortages of PPE, one volunteer group has used 3D printers at home to make nearly 40,000 NIH-approved face shields for health care workers and first responders.

GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech

The Associated Press

Amusement parks opening, with temperature checks at the gate

The Associated Press

Cities have begun to reopen and now, so are amusement parks. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened their gates Thursday, but reservations are required to limit crowds. Face masks are also required and temperature screenings will be done at part entrances. Disney is starting to reopen next month. The pandemic has done severe damage to the entertainment sector and airlines as well. Delta says revenue this quarter will be down 90% from last year and on Thursday, the German airline Lufthansa said it may have to cut 22,000 jobs, more than double what it had expected earlier.

Orlando, Miami to meet in opener of MLS return tournament

The Associated Press

Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the opening match of the Major League Soccer tournament starting next month in Florida. The matchup is a nod to the tournament’s host state. The draw for the group stage field for the World Cup-style tournament was held a day after the MLS event was announced. The schedule of matches hasn’t be revealed. The tournament will be played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. It starts July 8. Upcoming Trump rally in Tulsa faces backlash over race, coronavirus Barbara Sprunt, NPR The White House and Trump campaign are defending a decision to hold a rally next week in a city that was home to one of the most brutal episodes of racial violence in the country’s history, on Juneteenth — a day considered to be Independence Day for black Americans. The rally, scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Okla., marks President Trump’s official return to the campaign trail after the coronavirus shifted campaigning to the virtual realm. The president is also facing criticism over possible exposure of attendees to the coronavirus. The rally’s venue, BOK Center, can hold about 19,000 people. A disclaimer at the bottom of the rally’s registration page reads, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree to not hold Donald J. Trump for President … liable for any illness or injury.” Asked what precautions would be taken at Trump’s rallies as they restart, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday “we will ensure that everyone who goes is safe,” but she did not elaborate. The decision by the Trump campaign to hold a rally in Tulsa, where white mobs massacred black citizens in 1921 has been widely condemned by Democrats, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Sen. Kamala Harris of California. The arena is blocks away from the site of the massacre. Demings and Harris are among those speculated to be on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary (June 19, 1865) of when news of emancipation reached enslaved people in Texas. During a roundtable Thursday with community leaders on reopening the economy, Biden acknowledged the president’s upcoming rally and appeared to conflate the date and history of Juneteenth with the date of the Tulsa attacks, saying, “He’s going down to Texas on Juneteenth, right? The first major massacre, literally speaking, of black Wall Street, right, years ago.” When asked by reporters Thursday whether it was appropriate for Trump to hold his rally on Juneteenth, McEnany defended the decision, calling it a “meaningful day” for Trump. “The African American community is very near and dear to his heart. At these rallies, he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities,” the press secretary said. McEnany then said that Trump is “working on rectifying injustices, injustices that go back to the very beginning of this country’s history.” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale echoed that sentiment, tweeting that Republicans “are proud of what Juneteenth represents” and that Trump “has a solid record of success for Black Americans.”

TaxWatch signals state has tough choices ahead as it releases annual ‘turkey’ report on budget

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida lawmakers are hoping state revenues rebound in order to avoid big cuts to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The most recent numbers show Florida was down by more than $870 million dollars from estimates due to the coronavirus shutdowns. Florida Taxwatch’s Dominic Colaboro says if Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking for cost-savings, he’s got about $136 million dollars worth of them: “We fear the worst news regarding the revenue shortfall is still yet to come. But we hope it will start an upward trajectory for economic recovery. This means serious action must be taken to limit spending and increase revenues moving forward,” Colaboro said. TaxWatch released its annual turkey watch report Thursday. The organization defines a budget turkey as a project that was added at the last minute and didn’t go through proper vetting. It’s not a reflection on worthiness. The budget goes into effect July 1.

Camel Lake open at Apalachicola Forest

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

The Camel Lake day-use area at Apalachicola National Forest opens at 8 am Friday morning. While the park is open, officials are asking that people remember to avoid congregating in groups of ten or more. Staff will conduct site cleanings on Monday and Wednesday mornings. On those days the park will open at 10 am.

Kelly Russell, the forest supervisor, says she wants the public to get outdoors and enjoy their national forests. She says time outside relieves stress and promotes wellness. Nursing homes run short of COVID-19 protective gear as federal response falters Jordan Rau, NPR Across the United States, nursing homes trying to protect their residents from the coronavirus eagerly await boxes of masks, eyewear and gowns promised by the federal government. But all too often the packages deliver disappointment — if they arrive at all. Some contain flimsy surgical masks or cloth face coverings that are explicitly not intended for medical use. Others are missing items or have far less than the full week’s worth of protective equipment the government promised to send. Instead of proper medical gowns, many packages hold large blue plastic ponchos. “It’s like putting a trash bag on,” said Pamela Black, the administrator of Enterprise Estates Nursing Center in Enterprise, Kan. “There’s no real place for your hands to come out.” As nursing homes remain the pandemic’s epicenter, the federal government is failing to ensure these facilities have all the personal protective equipment, or PPE, needed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to interviews with administrators and federal data. Cloth masks and ponchos Despite President Trump’s pledge on April 30 to “deploy every resource and power that we have” to protect older Americans, a fifth of the nation’s nursing homes — 3,213 out of more than 15,000 — reported during the last two weeks of May that they had less than a week’s supply of masks, gowns, gloves, eye protectors or hand sanitizer, according to federal records. Of those, 946 reported they have had at least one confirmed COVID infection since the pandemic began. “The federal government’s failure to nationalize the supply chain and take control of it contributed to the deaths in nursing homes,” said Scott LaRue, president and CEO of ArchCare, the health care system of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, which operates five nursing homes. Widespread equipment shortages continue in some places as the virus rages lethally through nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. More than 217,000 short-term patients and long-term residents in nursing homes have contracted COVID-19, and 43,000 have died. Read the full article here. New York City EMS workers allege retaliation after speaking about pandemic Hansi Lo Wang, NPR A group of New York City emergency medical service workers who gave interviews to the news media, including NPR, are suing the city for allegedly retaliating against them after speaking about their experiences responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday with the federal court in Manhattan, four EMS workers allege the city is violating their right to speak on issues of public concern under the First Amendment, as well as their due process rights. In late April, the New York City Fire Department sent letters notifying three paramedics — including Elizabeth Bonilla, who spoke to NPR earlier that month — that they were restricted from treating patients, according to the complaint. Workers on restricted status are not allowed to receive overtime or work for any other emergency medical services in the city’s 911 system. The letters, the complaint says, gave no reason why they were put under these restrictions. EMT John Rugen, a union officer of FDNY EMS Local 2507, was put on restricted status after the fire department first suspended him without pay for 30 days, claiming that he violated the FDNY’s social media policy and patient privacy laws without providing any evidence, according to the complaint. The fire department referred NPR’s request for comment to the city’s law department, which declined to answer questions about why Rugen, Bonilla and the other EMS workers who filed the lawsuit were put on restricted status and if any other workers who have spoken to the media have been restricted. “The FDNY respects the First Amendment rights of its employees but those rights must be carefully balanced to respect the privacy rights granted under the law to patients receiving emergency medical care,” Nicholas Paolucci, spokesperson for New York City’s law department, said in an email. Paolucci also declined to answer NPR’s question about whether the city has received any complaints that the plaintiffs’ interviews disclosed any patient’s protected health information. “We don’t litigate these matters in the press,” Paolucci added. Terry Meginniss, one of the attorneys representing the EMS workers in the lawsuit, says any implication that they have not respected their patients’ privacy is “absolute hogwash.” “If the fire department isn’t really motivated by its interest in stopping the union from publicizing what’s going on in the streets, then it would behoove the fire department to tell these individuals exactly what they think they did wrong and give them a chance to say something because these folks are the heroes of the city,” Meginniss says. “These are the people who go out and treat people, and they have been living through incredibly difficult times.” All of the paramedics who filed the lawsuit are union members of Local 2507, which has been fielding interview requests from journalists during the pandemic to help promote the work of paramedics and EMTs as the union continues contract negotiations with the city. “Every agency likes to take pride of itself. However, EMS is known to be the stepchild of the fire department,” says Oren Barzilay, the president of Local 2507 who is also among the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. “We always get the crumbs of the pie, so when we decided to do this campaign on our own, this is when it became a problem.”

Re-openings expand in capital region

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Tallahassee residents are seeing more opportunities to play and learn as the state’s reopening continues.

The Tallahassee Museum’s popular Tree-to-Tree zipline experience is once again flying adventurers as much as sixty feet above the ground, all in keeping with Governor DeSantis’s executive order.

Operation is still restricted, however, to Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Also welcoming visitors again is the historic Lodge at Wakulla Springs.

Along with lodging, the facility, built in 1937 offers a full-service restaurant and classic soda fountain lunch counter.

And for those who’d rather stick close to home, well-known Tallahassee Master Gardener Audrey Post will conduct a Facebook seminar on building a better butterfly garden this Saturday starting at one.

That happens on the Esposito Garden Center Facebook page.

DeSantis debuts ‘road map’ for reopening schools in fall, using CARES Act money

Ryan Dailey, WFSU