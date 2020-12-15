Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds Another 9,400 Cases; New Case Positivity Climbs

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds 9,400 more cases as new case positivity rate spikes to 9.64%

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 9,439 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s an increase from the two prior days.

The positivity rate for new cases was 9.64%, which is the highest it’s been in the last 14 days.

Florida is averaging 9,800 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a three percent increase over the week prior, and a 26 percent increase from two weeks ago.

As of this morning, 5,104 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.1 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 20,365 have died.