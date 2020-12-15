 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds Another 9,400 Cases; New Case Positivity Climbs

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)

Florida adds 9,400 more cases as new case positivity rate spikes to 9.64%

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 9,439 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s an increase from the two prior days. 

The positivity rate for new cases was 9.64%, which is the highest it’s been in the last 14 days.

Florida is averaging 9,800 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a three percent increase over the week prior, and a 26 percent increase from two weeks ago.

As of this morning, 5,104 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.1 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 20,365 have died. 

 


