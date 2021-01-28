 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Death Toll For Florida Residents Passes 26,000

by (WMFE)
Some 26,035 Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 

That’s according to the latest figures released by the state department of health today. 

In total, 26,456 people have died, including non residents. ‘

Florida added 11,326 new cases today- the highest daily case count in the last five days. 

More than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19 to date. 

Florida is averaging 10,737 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. That’s a 10% decrease from the week prior and a 30% decrease from two weeks ago. 

As of Thursday morning, 6,565 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

According to the department of Health, 1,319,822 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and 247,330 have completed both vaccine doses.


