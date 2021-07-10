WUCF NewsNight: Ten years since the retirement of the Space Shuttle
This week on NewsNight, as the Kennedy Space Center marks exactly a decade since the last Shuttle mission, the panel looks back at the iconic fleet. And a discussion about the preparations for the first ever launch of tourists into orbit from Central Florida soon. Plus, as hurricane season steps up a gear, Puerto Ricans fear another storm may cripple their already shaky electrical system.
