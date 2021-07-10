 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


WUCF NewsNight: Ten years since the retirement of the Space Shuttle

by (WMFE)

Photo: WUCF NewsNight


This week on NewsNight, as the Kennedy Space Center marks exactly a decade since the last Shuttle mission, the panel looks back at the iconic fleet. And a discussion about the preparations for the first ever launch of tourists into orbit from Central Florida soon. Plus, as hurricane season steps up a gear, Puerto Ricans fear another storm may cripple their already shaky electrical system.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP