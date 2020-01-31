 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Woman Charged With DUI After Crash Involving Lynx Bus Injures Six People

by Monica Sealey (WMFE)

Credit: Orlando Fire Department Twitter feed.

Six people are in the hospital after a crash this morning involving a Lynx bus and a Toyota Camry. 

The Orlando Police said the driver of the car, 22 year old Amanda Gilliland, ran a stop sign on Carter Street and South Westmoreland drive just before 2 a.m. and struck a Lynx Double Bus, causing the bus to hit an overpass.

The bus driver was trapped and his lower body was crushed by the bus. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told police that Gilliland was driving with no headlights. An officer said that Gilliland was only wearing one shoe and the other shoe was in the car near the pedals. Police also found her phone and student ID in the car.

An officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Gilliland and noticed a blue “C” stamp on her hand that is consistent with the stamps used at Cowboys Orlando, a bar located less than a mile from the scene of the crash. Police said she refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and asked for a lawyer.  

She was arrested, charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, and taken to Orange County Jail. Her bond is set at $5,000.

 


