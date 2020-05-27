Wildlife Officials: 2 Men Stole 93 Sea Turtle Eggs in Palm Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials arrested two men who were found with a bag of sea turtle eggs in Palm Beach County over Memorial Day weekend.
Authorities say both men have had previous encounters with the law for mishandling sea turtle eggs.
Sixty-three-year-old Bruce Bivins was spotted putting objects he dug out of the sand into a bag as he walked on Singer Island.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife affidavit says an officer later stopped Bivins in a truck driven by sixty-three year old Carl Cobb.
They had 93 eggs in a bag. They were charged with unlawful possession of sea turtle eggs.
