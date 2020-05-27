 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Wildlife Officials: 2 Men Stole 93 Sea Turtle Eggs in Palm Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Photo: Tessa Wilson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials arrested two men who were found with a bag of sea turtle eggs in Palm Beach County over Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say both men have had previous encounters with the law for mishandling sea turtle eggs.

Sixty-three-year-old Bruce Bivins was spotted putting objects he dug out of the sand into a bag as he walked on Singer Island.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife affidavit says an officer later stopped Bivins in a truck driven by sixty-three year old Carl Cobb.

They had 93 eggs in a bag. They were charged with unlawful possession of sea turtle eggs.


