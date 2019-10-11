Whyte Tygers Prepare For Immerse
Husband and wife singer songwriters Jordan Wynn and Heather Lee are the creative force behind the band Whyte Tygers.
They perform as a duo, with a full band– and next week they’ll have an orchestra with them as they perform in Immerse in downtown Orlando. They join us on Intersection to play some songs and talk about their music.
