6/7/19: What The 2020 Census Might Mean For Florida
Later this month, the Supreme Court is expected to decide a brewing fight over the 2020 Census. It has to do with a proposed citizenship question the Trump administration wants to place on the Census.
We spent the full hour taking a closer look at what this might mean for Florida. Our guests for the discussion were:
- Republican Congressman Greg Steube
- Senior Research Associate in the center on labor, human services, and population at Urban Institute Diana Elliott
- NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more, sent every other Tuesday.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity