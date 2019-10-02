 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Press Conference As Impeachment Inquiry Builds

by Ayesha Rascoe (NPR)

President Trump is holding a press conference Wednesday with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, as the impeachment probe into Trump’s conduct intensifies.

Trump will almost certainly face questions about the House inquiry that was sparked by a whistleblower complaint that accuses Trump of pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has defended the call and says he did nothing improper, blasting Democrats on Twitter for “wasting everyone’s time and energy.”

House Democrats have threatened the White House with a subpoena for documents related to the call if it does not comply with their requests.

Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that he was listening to the phone call with Ukraine’s president after evading earlier questions about his knowledge of the conversation.

