 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Watch Live: President Biden To Speak About Tropical Storm Henri And Afghanistan

by Matthew S. Schwartz (NPR)


In a televised address from the White House, President Biden plans to update the nation Sunday on the status of Tropical Storm Henri, as well as the evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

Henri, which made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon, has already knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to power companies National Grid and EverSource. Flash flooding has also been reported from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

Biden has approved emergency aid for New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Biden is also expected to discuss the evacuation effort in Afghanistan. This weekend, 23 U.S. military flights have evacuated around 3,900 people from the country, and 35 coalition aircraft have evacuated another 3,900, the White House said. This brings the total evacuations to over 25,000 since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last week.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the Roosevelt Room beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Can’t see the video? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP