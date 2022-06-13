Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

People gather in a park outside of the U.S. Capitol to watch the Jan. 6 House committee investigation hearing on Thursday night. The panel will next meet on Monday at 10 a.m.

Image credit: Jose Luis Magana

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a series of public hearings this month on what it has learned so far. The second is Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Monday’s hearing will focus on Trump’s efforts to perpetuate the lie that widespread fraud had stolen the election from him even though he already knew he had lost. The committee says Trump’s disinformation campaign directly led to the Jan. 6 riot.

Watch it live here:

“Ultimately, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down to the Capitol and subvert American democracy,” Thompson said at the committee’s first public hearing in prime time Thursday night.

Catch up on what happened during the first hearing here.

Republicans, meanwhile, have blasted the committee’s work as illegitimate as Trump called the House committee investigation a “hoax” and continued to push his false narrative about election fraud.

The panel will hear from five witnesses on Monday, including Bill Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager and Ben Ginsberg, a GOP election lawyer who has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s election lies. It’s the second in what are expected to be seven committee hearings throughout June.

The panel is expected to release its findings in a report in September. It has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails over nearly 11 months as part of its investigation into what happened the day of the Capitol insurrection and what led to it.