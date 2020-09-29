 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Watch Live: 1st Presidential Debate Between Trump And Biden

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are debating Tuesday night in Cleveland for the first time.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace is moderating the event, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Debate topics will include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the Supreme Court.

Follow NPR’s live coverage, including updates and fact checks.

