Watch Live: 1st Presidential Debate Between Trump And Biden
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have their first debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.
Fox News’ Chris Wallace is moderating the event, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Debate topics will include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the Supreme Court.
Follow NPR’s live coverage, including updates and fact checks.
