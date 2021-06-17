 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Wakulla Springs Clearer Than Usual

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Damon on Road


Wakulla Springs’ water is clearer than usual. That’s thanks to a recent dry spell.

Robert Deyle chairs the Wakulla Springs Alliance Board of Directors. He says one reason for Wakulla Springs’ usually murky tea-colored water is tannins.

“Which are organic substances that leech out of leaves in the national forest north of Wakulla Springs.”

Deyle says tannins from leaves seep into streams.

Those streams flow into sinkholes.

And the water travels down into the aquifer and comes out at Wakulla Springs.

But if it doesn’t rain, tannins from leaves don’t get dissolved into the streams. Data shows parts of the Big Bend have been abnormally dry.


