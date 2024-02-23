From the national stage to local races, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential election years of our time. Here at WMFE, we will produce stories about the issues impacting your life and the lives of people around you.

This year, in partnership with America Amplified, WMFE and WUSF along with our other public media partners will bring you stories aimed at making you a more informed voter. America Amplified will use generative AI that is fact checked, multiple times by real people, including the WMFE News Team, to answer your questions.

We want to hear from you. What local issues do you care about? What concerns you? What do you need to know when it comes to the voting process? Your questions will help shape our election coverage this year. Please take a moment to let us know.

