From the national stage to local races, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential election years of our time. Here at WMFE, we will produce stories about the issues impacting your life and the lives of people around you.
This year, in partnership with America Amplified, WMFE and WUSF along with our other public media partners will bring you stories aimed at making you a more informed voter. America Amplified will use generative AI that is fact checked, multiple times by real people, including the WMFE News Team, to answer your questions.
We want to hear from you. What local issues do you care about? What concerns you? What do you need to know when it comes to the voting process? Your questions will help shape our election coverage this year. Please take a moment to let us know.
President Joe Biden overstated the authority provided to him in the border security bill. Former President Donald Trump made broad and often unsubstantiated statements about the migrants entering the U.S. and his administration’s immigration successes.
Cities with citizen oversight agencies have seen a reduction in total Black arrest rates per 100,000 compared to cities that don’t have them
Florida lawmakers are prepared to give parents more control over what their child watches online.
The appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis puts a Republican favorite in charge of county voting for the key 2024 congressional and presidential elections.
The programs are meant to give undocumented immigrants a form of identification they can use when they interact with law enforcement and other general functions.
Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) is March 19, along with several local elections in Flagler and Orange counties.
Men who suffered abuse decades ago at two former state reform schools have been coming to the Florida Capitol for 16 years seeking restitution. They may finally succeed this year.
Attempts at regulating social media have been a recurring theme for the Florida legislature.
DeSantis has previously signaled he would oppose the bill, citing concerns that the legislation failed to give parents a say.
A bill that could invalidate local minimum wage and heat ordinances impacting contractors has passed the Florida House.
Former Tallahassee City Commission candidate Trish Brown was wrongfully handcuffed and detained at the Florida Capitol Wednesday.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said her chamber will consider a related social media bill that could change the one that’s already passed.