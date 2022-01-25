 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Volusia reigns in new report as shark bite capital of the world

by (WMFE)


A new report shows that Volusia County again leads the world with its number of shark bites. 

Volusia’s 17 shark bites last year represent 15% of the global total. The county topped Australia, which had 12 bites. Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa each had three bites. 

Gavin Naylor of the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida says most of the bites occurred south of Ponce Inlet, where the surf is good, the water murky and the bait fish plentiful. 

“Occasionally the sharks will see the sole of somebody’s foot or the palm of a hand, as they paddle out on their board, and it will look in an instant, a split second, very similar to bait fish.” 

Florida for decades has topped the global charts in shark bites. The state had 28 bites last year. The United States had 47. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP