 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Volusia County School Board Votes To Fire Superintendent Tom Russell

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Tom Russell. Photo: Volusia County Schools

The Volusia County School Board voted this week to fire superintendent Tom Russell, citing concerns about his communication with the board. 

From the education desk this week, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Daytona Beach News Journal education reporter Cassidy Alexander, who has been covering the story.

Alexander says board member Ruben Colon was concerned about a DOJ investigation into Volusia County Schools.

“He had a list of issues that he cited with the superintendent, but his breaking point, so to speak, was the investigation by the US Department of Justice,” says Alexander.

“In  May of 2017,  an attorney filed a complaint on behalf of a group of parents, that alleged that the district was discriminating against students with autism. Colon found out about it from the teacher’s union president just this month.”

Alexander says Russell didn’t speak before the board voted on Tuesday to fire him, but after the vote, he listed his accomplishments as superintendent.

“I think he kind of got the last word in that respect,” says Alexander.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation. 

 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP