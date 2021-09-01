 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Volusia County School Board approves mask mandate; Lake, Seminole consider options on Thursday

Volusia is now the third Central Florida county to make mask-wearing mandatory for students and staff in public schools.

And Lake and Seminole County school boards are taking up COVID-19 issues at special meetings Thursday morning.

Last Friday, a Leon County circuit judge overruled Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on school mask mandates, which aim to slow the rampant spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the school boards in Brevard and Volusia counties have imposed temporary mask requirements without a parental opt-out.

Orange County was already defying the governor’s order.

The Volusia County board approved its mask mandate Tuesday night. It takes effect next Tuesday in all school district buildings and buses and will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

The Seminole County School Board is meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in its boardroom in Sanford.

The Lake County meeting starts an hour later at the county administration building in Tavares.


