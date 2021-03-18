 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Update: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood Says He’s Being Taken Great Care of In Port Orange After Being Hit by Car

Photo: Mike Chitwood

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says he had jumped on his bike after work to get a 20 mile bike ride in, when he was hit hard in the rear by a burgundy colored car.

Chitwood says he flew off the bike and was impaled in the back by the car’s mirror. He says the accident was captured on video by another driver on the road who told him it looked like the person had sped up to hit him.

Regardless, he says police, fire and other emergency personnel are taking great care of him in Port Orange and the whole thing could have been a lot worse.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the accident earlier in the afternoon on Thursday. 

Officials say Chitwood was hit at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street around 4:30 pm.

Chitwood and his department are calling on the driver to turn themself in.


