Visit Orlando’s Latest Campaign Targets Potential Tourists Living in Neighboring Southern States

Visit Orlando’s latest campaign isn’t just targeting Floridians, but tourists from other parts of the country for Spring Break and summer vacation travel.

The “Wonder Remains” campaign highlights trademark Orlando destinations like the theme parks but also little-known natural wonders.

President and CEO of Visit Orlando Cassandra Matej says the ads will air in Southern states that have been driving website traffic.

“And our research is showing Texas, the Carolinas, obviously Georgia so those are going to be some areas that we do some TV and a full robust campaign.”

Matej says there are some signs of growth including increased theme park attendance and higher tourist development tax revenues in December.

“But we are seeing some signs that we’re on the road to recovery whether it’s through the collection of our TDT tax, our hotel tax, or seeing more people in the theme parks and just more activity throughout the city.”

In December, TDT revenues were $10,592,000, a 59 percent decrease from the previous December.

Orlando’s tourism industry supports 41 percent of the local workforce and generates $75.2 billion dollars in economic impact a year.