Central Florida News


Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Brian McGowan


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, which is the resort’s aerial gondola. Disney began allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors last month.


