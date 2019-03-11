 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF Women’s Basketball Heads To The AAC Championship

by (WMFE)

The University of Central Florida women’s basketball team faces top-seed Connecticut Monday for the American Athletic Conference championship. This is the Knights’ first-ever championship game.

The Knights celebrated a historic win Sunday as they beat Cincinnati 66 to 58 to advance to the championship game

It was the Knights’ 26th straight victory.

Meanwhile the Connecticut Huskies will face their sixth straight title game.

The Knights will take on the Huskies at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.


