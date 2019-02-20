UCF To Discuss Whittaker’s Resignation Thursday

The University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees meets Thursday to discuss president Dale Whittaker’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Whittaker announced he would leave his post. It’s unclear who would take his position if the board accepts his resignation.

Whittaker is the latest official to resign over the misspending of more than $38 million dollars to build the new Trevor Colbourn Hall. In a statement to the board, Whittaker wrote that his resignation was needed to restore confidence in UCF by state leaders.

“We have made great progress and UCF is pointed in the right direction,” Whittaker wrote. “However, to fully implement my third goal of restoring confidence in UCF by state government leaders, it has been made clear to me that one additional step is needed. … Therefore, I offer my resignation as president to you and the board of trustees.”

There are multiple investigations into the use of leftover operating dollars for new construction. Regulations prohibit that money from being used on anything but instruction, research, libraries, student services or maintenance.

UCF Board Chairman Marcos Marchena resigned last week. The board is also slated to discuss selecting a new chairman and vice chairman.