 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


UCF To Discuss Whittaker’s Resignation Thursday

by (WMFE)

UCF's Dale Whittaker. Whittaker announced his resignation Feb. 19. / Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees meets Thursday to discuss president Dale Whittaker’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Whittaker announced he would leave his post. It’s unclear who would take his position if the board accepts his resignation.

Whittaker is the latest official to resign over the misspending of more than $38 million dollars to build the new Trevor Colbourn Hall. In a statement to the board, Whittaker wrote that his resignation was needed to restore confidence in UCF by state leaders.

“We have made great progress and UCF is pointed in the right direction,” Whittaker wrote. “However, to fully implement my third goal of restoring confidence in UCF by state government leaders, it has been made clear to me that one additional step is needed. … Therefore, I offer my resignation as president to you and the board of trustees.”

There are multiple investigations into the use of leftover operating dollars for new construction. Regulations prohibit that money from being used on anything but instruction, research, libraries, student services or maintenance.

UCF Board Chairman Marcos Marchena resigned last week. The board is also slated to discuss selecting a new chairman and vice chairman.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP