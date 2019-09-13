UCF Students Join Bahamas Relief Effort

The National Association of the Bahamas is working directly with UCF students to provide support to the country in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The UCF Student Government Association, or SGA, is collecting donations of baby items, insect repellent, and shovels and rakes to remove debris. The National Association of the Bahamas will ship the donations to Freeport and Nassau.

Kevin Olsen, SGA Director of Community Affairs, says it could be a prolonged relief effort.

“I’m very proud for how it’s coming together, but that’s not to say that this effort will end in the next week or month or even the next year.”

Donations may be dropped off at locations across the UCF campuses including the UCF Global building, the Barbara Ying Center, the Student Union Room 153, the UCF Downtown Student Engagement building, and the Rosen Life Office.

UCF student body president Kyler Gray said the SGA has donated over 1,000 menstrual products and encourages students to bring more items.

Those wishing to donate may give Monday through Friday until September 20th.

Another group involved with the relief drive on campus is Global UCF.

While UCF was fortunate to avoid the wrath of #HurricaneDorian, residents of the Bahamas were not. Some students, faculty and staff have ties to the islands and we’re asking Knights to come together to support recovery efforts with @UCFIntl and @UCFSGA 👇https://t.co/0OOsuU9KfR — UCF (@UCF) September 11, 2019

SGA Director of Community Affairs Olsen expressed the energy behind the collaboration of Global UCF, the Office of Student Involvement and Student Development and Enrollment Services in this drive.

“All of the different entities have really come together to do one, big collective push, and it really capitalizes on our ability as a large institution to band together.”

UCF is also offering support to its Bahamian students and alumni living in the Bahamas.

For more information on what to bring and what not to bring, please visit global.ucf.edu.