Here’s How UCF Plans To Bring Students Back To Campus This Fall

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The University of Central Florida is planning to bring students back to campus this fall.

UCF debuted its plan to students and faculty this week in an online forum, and the state board that oversees schools will vote on the plan June 23. And there will be some key changes at the school to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

UCF students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks on campus, and the university bought more 225,000 reusable and disposable face masks to supply everyone from faculty to contractors. Buildings will initially reopen at 30 percent capacity.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright said every student will not be required to get a coronavirus test, but certain populations will get tested.

“Instead, we’ll employ targeted testing for specific populations,” Cartwright said. “Students returning to on-campus housing, students and staff residing in Greek housing, and all student athletes.”

Dr. Michael Deichen with Student Health Services said the school has not finalized what thresholds could cause UCF to be shut down again. But he said they will look at things like how many hospital beds are available.

“We have beds reserved on campus for persons that might be in need of isolation or quarantine,” Deichen said. “Certainly if that bed threshold is being challenged, that could be an issue.”

The university will make final decisions by July 1st on which classes will be held online, in person or a hybrid. Students begin moving into campus August 8, and classes start August 24. UCF students will finish the fall semester from home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

UCF is the second largest university in the country, with more than 69,000 students enrolled.

See below for the presentation UCF officials gave. And check here to download the UCF reopening plan.