UCF Offers COVID-19 Vaccine To Faculty, Staff, Regardless Of Age

FILE PHOTO: The University of Central Florida got 1,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. UCF will begin offering a COVID-19 vaccine to employees this week, regardless of age.

Faculty and staff at the University of Central Florida will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

UCF will begin offering vaccines to its faculty and staff starting this Thursday. The Orange County health department gave UCF enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine to fully vaccinate 2,340 employees.

The school is offering them to all faculty and staff, regardless of age. Employees can sign up through the UCF app, or through the website. Check here for links to both.

Still, officials acknowledge they don’t have enough doses to come close to vaccinating all employees. UCF is one of the largest universities in the country and has more than 12-thousand employees.

“This second allotment of vaccines will not cover all of UCF’s employees, and we encourage all eligible faculty and staff to take advantage of additional sites offering vaccines,” wrote Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen in an email to staff.

“The Orange County Convention Center is a drive through site that requires appointments,” Deichen wrote. “For more information on making appointments and to see other locations where educators are eligible to receive the vaccine, including a federally run walk-up site at Valencia College’s West Campus, go to Orange County’s Vaccine Information page.”

 


