Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ty Gibbs stunned his grandfather by winning in his very first NASCAR national series race.

That first time feeling 🙌 Congratulations @TyGibbs_, enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/4sI5gmGYUR — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 21, 2021

The 18-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs took an off-roading adventure through the road course at Daytona International Speedway for the surprise victory.

He won eight ARCA races over the last two seasons then jumped two steps to make his NASCAR debut Saturday.