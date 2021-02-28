 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matthew Peddie

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO (AP) — Less than six weeks after leaving office, former President Donald Trump will deliver the closing speech at a conservative conference as he reasserts himself on the national stage and makes clear he intends to remain a dominant force within the Republican Party.

Aides say that Trump will use the speech Sunday afternoon at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader, despite his loss in November.

It comes as Trump has been quietly building a political operation from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP