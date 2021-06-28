 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Danny Forms

by Jeff Huffman (Florida Storms)

A beach goer walks along the shore as waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash near Jaycee Beach Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


The tropical depression approaching South Carolina’s Lowcountry this afternoon has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Danny, where it’s expected to quickly come ashore in the next few hours.

Danny is not forecast to directly affect Florida, but Meteorologist Jeff Huffman is watching another wave farther out in the Atlantic and says a surge of moisture from it may be arriving by this weekend.

“We have an unusually active wave pattern across the Atlantic for this time of year. Chances of at least one of those waves developing has increased a bit as it moves toward the Caribbean later this week. While I don’t see this being a significant threat for us at this time, a deep southerly flow is likely to bring back the soggy pattern we experienced last week.”

And Jeff says a wetter-than-normal pattern is in the forecast for much of Florida beginning midweek, and potentially lasting through the holiday weekend.


