Tropical Development Near Cuba Could Bring More Rain to Florida This Weekend

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



It has been raining for the better part of three days across southeast Florida from Miami to West Palm Beach, where localized flooding is ongoing from 4 to 6 inches that has already fallen.

And now, Meteorologist Megan Borowski says a potential tropical development near Cuba could funnel more heavy rain into the region this weekend.

“This tropical wave has a high chance of development over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of what may happen with it, its large circulation will send more rounds of heavy rain into southeast Florida, in particular right along the Atlantic Coast thanks to a strong onshore flow.”

Megan says the Flood Watches that were previously in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been extended through Sunday evening, and that another 2 to 5 inches of rain is possible in these areas through Monday.