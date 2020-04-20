 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tornado crosses I-75 in Marion County

by (WMFE)

Laura Taylor with Loving Friends Transport recorded this image of a tornado on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A tornado crossed Interstate 75 in southern Marion County Monday morning.

A portable building, being transported on Interstate 75, was destroyed by a tornado. Photos: FHP

It lifted a 36-foot portable building off the back of a semi and tore it to pieces, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It wrecked a nearby farm, too, but the animals escaped harm.

And nobody was seriously injured.

Animal rescuer Laura Taylor recorded the twister with the dashboard camera on her transport vehicle. Taylor says she slowed down, turned on her flashers and watched it swing across the interstate.

“As I looked to my left, I saw swirling clouds, and I thought they were kind of like arched towards the ground,” she said. “And I’ve driven over 250,000 miles on the road and I know that signature look. So I slowed down to about 20 miles an hour and put my flashers on and I’ll be darned if that thing didn’t just come straight across I-75.”

Taylor saw debris in the funnel cloud, which concerned her. When she posted her video on Facebook, the farmer reached out and told her his ranch had been hit.

At the end of her video, Taylor can be heard saying, “I just missed that, woo doggie!”

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

