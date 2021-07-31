Tom Brady’s knee feels fine, happy to be back to work

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says his surgically repaired knee feels good and he’s happy to be back to work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed recently that he played all of last season with a torn medial collateral ligament that required surgery shortly after the Bucs dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game in February.
The soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback’s recovery has progressed well enough that Brady has shed the black sleeve he’s worn since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in 2008 and is practicing without it.
