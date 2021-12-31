Tips to keep your New Year’s resolutions

A new year can offer you a chance to choose what you want to work toward, like a resolution, an intention or a goal — or maybe you’re looking to make a more fundamental change in your habits or outlook.

Listen to these stories to guide your self-improvement and self-care in 2022.

How to practice joy when you’re stuck in a rut

Make budgeting a successful New Year’s resolution

Find meaning at work by shaping the way you think about your job

Tiny habits are the key to lasting change

How to meditate — from a self-described skeptic

How kindness can help you live longer

Your guide to becoming a morning person

Talk to strangers and find happiness, empathy and compassion

7 tips to get on your home exercise game

