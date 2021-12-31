 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Tips to keep your New Year’s resolutions

by Dalia Mortada (NPR)
A new year can offer you a chance to choose what you want to work toward, like a resolution, an intention or a goal — or maybe you’re looking to make a more fundamental change in your habits or outlook.

Listen to these stories to guide your self-improvement and self-care in 2022.

How to practice joy when you’re stuck in a rut

Make budgeting a successful New Year’s resolution

Find meaning at work by shaping the way you think about your job

Tiny habits are the key to lasting change

How to meditate — from a self-described skeptic

How kindness can help you live longer

Your guide to becoming a morning person

Talk to strangers and find happiness, empathy and compassion

7 tips to get on your home exercise game

