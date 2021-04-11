 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Time ticks on for Florida bills on protestors, budget, voting

by The Associated Press (AP)

The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is pictured MICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have little time to waste as they debate and finalize legislative proposals, big and small, in the waning days of the legislative session.

Still left on their agenda: a state budget, a nationally watched elections bill and a so-called “anti-riot” measure that is being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor has his fingerprints on all three pieces of legislation, but especially on the anti-riot bill that has prompted some of the most intense passions.

Also remaining on the legislative agenda is an elections bill that is drawing national scrutiny.

Then there’s the budget: In the remaining weeks of the session, legislative negotiators will have to reconcile their differences on a budget approaching $100 billion.


