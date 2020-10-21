Timber Creek High School Will Transition to Online Learning on Thursday After 14 COVID-19 Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Students and staff will transition to LaunchED@Home for the next two weeks starting tomorrow.

The Florida Department of Health says it traced most of the positive cases to events in the community.

More than 200 quarantine letters have been sent out because of the outbreak.

Face-to-face staff and students will return to campus on November 5th.

During the closure, the building will be cleaned and disinfected. Free coronavirus testing through DOH will be made available to affected families.

All athletics and extracurricular activities have been cancelled with the exception of varsity football, as players and coaches tested negative during the last round of testing.

No meals will be served at the high school, but parents and students can pick up free breakfasts and lunches at any OCPS school.

Pickup times are the following:

