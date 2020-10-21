 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Timber Creek High School Will Transition to Online Learning on Thursday After 14 COVID-19 Cases

by (WMFE)

Photo: Scott Webb

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Students and staff will transition to LaunchED@Home for the next two weeks starting tomorrow.

The Florida Department of Health says it traced most of the positive cases to events in the community. 

More than 200 quarantine letters have been sent out because of the outbreak. 

Face-to-face staff and students will return to campus on November 5th.

During the closure, the building will be cleaned and disinfected. Free coronavirus testing through DOH will be made available to affected families. 

All athletics and extracurricular activities have been cancelled with the exception of varsity football, as players and coaches tested negative during the last round of testing. 

No meals will be served at the high school, but parents and students can pick up free breakfasts and lunches at any OCPS school.

Pickup times are the following:

  • Elementary and K-8 Schools (3:30 pm – 5:00 pm)
  • Middle Schools (4:30 pm – 6:00 pm)
  • High Schools (2:50 pm – 4:20 pm)

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP