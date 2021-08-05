 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Throughline: Stories of How We Cope With Chaos (2021)

by Throughline (NPR)

Photo: Deborah Lee


You’ve been looking at screens for what feels like forever. Now it’s time to sit back, close your eyes, and come with us to worlds you’ve never seen, and histories you’ve never imagined. This is the first episode of our summer series “Movies for Your Mind.”

What happens when teenagers are shipwrecked on a deserted island? Can you find the fingerprint of God in warzones? Why was the concept of zero so revolutionary for humanity? More than a year into a pandemic that has completely upended the lives of people around the world, we look at how we cope with chaos, how we’re primed to make order out of randomness, and why the stories we’re taught to believe about our propensities for self-destruction may not actually be true.

[This episode was originally published on March 18, 2021].


