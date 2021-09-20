Three Florida Airports Lead the Country in COVID Cases in TSA Officers. Hint: One is in Orlando

More than 10,000 TSA workers across the country have gotten sick with COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Three Florida airports fall in the top five airports in the country for TSA workers who are sick with COVID.

Miami International Airport comes in first place with more than 500 cases in TSA officers since the start of the pandemic.

While Ft. Lauderdale International and Orlando International Airports are close behind at fourth and fifth places, with more than 360 cases in TSOs each since March 2020.

All TSA employees in the United States must be fully vaccinated by November 22 in compliance with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal workers get the shot.

That means workers must have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab by November 8.

