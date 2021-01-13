Thompson Wants Solution To COVID Related Substance Abuse

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Substance abuse in Florida has spiked over the past year. Health officials say there’s a clear link between an increase in overdose deaths in 2020 and the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Windermere Democratic Representative Geraldine Thompson says she wants to find solutions to fight substance abuse without depending on the criminal justice system.