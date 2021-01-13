 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Thompson Wants Solution To COVID Related Substance Abuse

by Regan McCarthy (WFSU )

Photo: Remi Walle

Substance abuse in Florida has spiked over the past year. Health officials say there’s a clear link between an increase in overdose deaths in 2020 and the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Windermere Democratic Representative Geraldine Thompson says she wants to find solutions to fight substance abuse without depending on the criminal justice system.

“Our correctional institutions have replaced mental health institutions with regard to treating the issues. So as policy makers, those are the kinds of thing that we want to look at. How do we offer preventative treatment so we don’t have warehousing on the back end and as you say, trying to arrest our way out of this crisis.”

Thompson spoke with healthcare professionals during a virtual meeting Tuesday about the impact COVID-19 has had on the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.


