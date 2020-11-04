There’s One Thing We Know For Sure This Election: It’s Time to Recycle Those Campaign Signs

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The city of Orlando wants to help residents recycle their campaign signs now that voting in the November presidential election is over.

The city partnered with the League of Women Voters of Orange County and Eco Strategies Group to keep the signs out of landfills.

Residents can drop off their signs at sites in Orlando and Winter Park now through Sunday, November 22.

The metal frame and the paper placard are used to generate Enviro Fuelcubes at NuCycle Energy in Plant City.

Chris Castro is the Director of Sustainability and Resilience with the city. He says recycling is a civic duty.

“We don’t realize the extent of the amount of waste that we produce on a daily basis. Over four pounds per resident on average is being produced. And as a result when we start to look long-term in this community there’s no way that we can sustain just throwing our waste into a hole and expect for that to be sustainable.”

Castro says it’s as easy as dropping off signs at one of five locations.

“We are starting to realize that our landfill is reaching its useful life over the course of the coming decade or two. And so we’re starting to look at some alternative disposal solutions. Recycling being one of the easiest ways that all of us can participate in moving Orlando in a more environmentally friendly direction.”

Orlando Code Enforcement officers will also recycle any yard signs they find on right-of-ways.

Drop-off locations are as follows:

Cady Way Trail by the pool – 2525 Cady Way, Winter Park, FL 32792

First Unitarian Church of Orlando – 1901 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Broadway United Methodist Church – 406 East Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803

The Community Garden at Mead Botanical Gardens – 1300 South Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Winter Park Fire Department Station 64 – 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

