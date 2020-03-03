 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Race To Deep Space

Artist's impression of the SLS launching from Kennedy Space Center. Image: NASA

The race to deep space is on. NASA has its eyes set on the moon then Mars, and other private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin have ambitious plans to send humans into deep space. So just how close are we to breaking the bonds of Earth’s gravity once more and exploring other worlds? We’ll speak with Mary Lynn Dittmar, President and CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration. 

Then – astronomers are picking up a strange signal from somewhere in space. Fast Radio Bursts are puzzling scientists — where are they coming from and what’s causing them? On this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment, we’ll ask our panel of experts about these interesting new waves. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

