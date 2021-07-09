The Optimistic Futurist
Amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.
Joe Tankersley says it could be a lot brighter than people imagine, and he’s on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future.
Tankersley’s a futurist, and the author of Reimagining Our Tomorrows: Making Sure Your Future Doesn’t Suck.
This interview first aired on Intersection in 2019.
