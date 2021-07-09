The Optimistic Futurist

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Joe Tankersley. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.

Joe Tankersley says it could be a lot brighter than people imagine, and he’s on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future.

Tankersley’s a futurist, and the author of Reimagining Our Tomorrows: Making Sure Your Future Doesn’t Suck.

This interview first aired on Intersection in 2019.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

