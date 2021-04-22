 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Reopen For Two Days Next Week After Being Closed Since Last March

by (WMFE)

Photo: The Holy Land Experience

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will reopen for two days next week, April 28 and 29. 

The Christian theme park will open at 10 am both days and guests won’t have to pay the usual admission or parking fees. 

Capacity will be limited and all visitors will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

According to a statement posted on the park’s website, families spend about two hours on average exploring its life-size replica of Jerusalem and the Biblical museum.

The park has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. 

Almost a month before that, it was announced that some 120 employees at the attraction including actors, musicians and a human resource specialist would be laid off.

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Fire Most of its Employees a Week After Easter


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP