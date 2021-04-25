The big Pentagon internet mystery (in Florida) now partially solved
BOSTON (AP) — After weeks of wonder by the networking community, the Pentagon has now provided a very terse explanation for why it hired a shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank to manage a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet that it owns.
Many basic questions remain unanswered, beginning with why it chose for the task a company that seems not to have existed until September.
The company, Global Resource Systems, has not responded to attempts by The Associated Press to seek comment.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity