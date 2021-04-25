The big Pentagon internet mystery (in Florida) now partially solved

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



BOSTON (AP) — After weeks of wonder by the networking community, the Pentagon has now provided a very terse explanation for why it hired a shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank to manage a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet that it owns.

Many basic questions remain unanswered, beginning with why it chose for the task a company that seems not to have existed until September.

The company, Global Resource Systems, has not responded to attempts by The Associated Press to seek comment.